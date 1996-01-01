welcome back. I'm so glad you're here. We have this function we have H. Of X equals to X to the fourth plus X squared minus five. And were asked to evaluate for H. Of two. A. Well what does that mean? That means that anywhere in our function where we had an X. We're now going to substitute A to A. So we've got two spots where we're doing that we bring down the two and then we can put a parentheses for our two A. And now that to A is getting raised to the fourth power plus we can make another set of parentheses and no longer X being squared. But now to a being squared minus five gets brought down and so now we can follow the order of operations and do our exponents. So to A to the fourth power is going to be well two to the fourth power 16 and A. To the fourth powers A. To the fourth power. Bring down that too. That's getting distributed in front of it plus two. A squared. Well two squared is four and a squared is a squared. Bring down our minus five equals now all we have to do is distribute that to to the 16. 2 times 16 is 32 then A to the fourth plus bring down the rest for a squared minus five. None of those are like terms. So that is our H. Of two A. We look at our answer choices and this matches with answer choice D while done we'll catch you on the next one

Hide transcripts