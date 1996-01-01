5. Rational Functions
Asymptotes
Find all vertical asymptotes and holes of each function. f(x)=2x3−x2−6xx2−2x
A
Hole(s): None, Vertical Asymptote(s): x=0,x=2,x=−23
B
Hole(s): x=0, Vertical Asymptote(s): x=−23
C
Hole(s): x=0, x=2, Vertical Asymptote(s): x=−23
D
Hole(s): x=0, x=2, Vertical Asymptote(s): x=23
2
