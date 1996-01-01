College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
2. Equations and Inequalities
Linear Equations and Rational Equations
Solve Applied Problems Using Mathematical Models
Linear Equation, Word Problem #4 : Side Lengths of a Triangle
by patrickJMT
40 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Solving Problems using Mathematical Modeling Techniques Part 1 (MathAngel369)
by MathAngel369
73 views
Hide transcripts
Compare relationships between quantities using linear models
by LearnZillion
31 views
Hide transcripts
Linear Equations – Example (Ages)
by Don't Memorise
49 views
Hide transcripts
Word Problem: Finding Consecutive Numbers That Satisfy a Given Requirement - Ex 2
by patrickJMT
29 views
Hide transcripts
Linear Equation, Word Problem #1 : Averages
by patrickJMT
47 views
Hide transcripts
Linear Equation, Word Problem #2 : Consecutive Even Integers
by patrickJMT
41 views
Hide transcripts
Linear Equation, Word Problem #3 : Interest Earned on Two Investments
by patrickJMT
39 views
Hide transcripts
Linear Equation, Word Problem #4 : Side Lengths of a Triangle
by patrickJMT
40 views
Hide transcripts
Linear Equation, Word Problem #5: Distance, Rate, Time Example
by patrickJMT
50 views
Hide transcripts
Linear Equation, Word Problem #6 : Concentration of a Mixture
by patrickJMT
30 views
Hide transcripts
Rates and Time Required To Complete a Task
by patrickJMT
25 views
Hide transcripts
Linear Equation , Word Problem #8 : Work, Rates, Time To Complete a Task
by patrickJMT
46 views
Hide transcripts
Finding Original Price of an Item Knowing the Price after a Discount
by patrickJMT
26 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.