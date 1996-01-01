Welcome back. I'm so glad you're here. We have this function F of X equals the absolute value of x minus seven, Divided by the absolute value of X -7. And we are too Evaluated for F of -13. What does that mean? That means in our original function wherever we had an X. We're going to replace it with negative 13. So let's do that in the numerator instead of the absolute value of x minus seven is now the absolute value of negative 13 minus seven. And in the denominator instead of the absolute value of x minus seven it is likewise the absolute value of negative 13 minus seven. Okay, evaluating the numerator negative 13 minus seven. That's negative 20. So we've got the absolute value of negative 20 over the exact same thing and the absolute value of negative 20 that's 20. So we've got 20 over the same thing. 20/20 will simplify that. That's just one. We look at our answer choices and that matches answer choice C Well done. We'll catch you on the next one.

