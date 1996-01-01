College Algebra
2. Equations and Inequalities
Other Types of Equations
Solve Radical Equations
Problem
In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. |x - 2| = 7
Similar Solution
1m
