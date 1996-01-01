College Algebra
3. Functions and Graphs
Basics of Functions and Their Graphs
Identifying Even or Odd Functions and Recognize Their Symmetries
Problem
In Exercises 93-94, let f(x) = x² − x + 4 and g(x) = 3x – 5. Find g (1) and f(g(1)).
Similar Solution
