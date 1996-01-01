Hello today we're going to solve the absolute value equation. So the equation given to us is three times the absolute value of six X plus nine is equal to 21. Now in order to solve for this equation I need to go ahead and get this absolute value quantity by itself. In order to do that I'm going to subtract nine to both sides of this equation and doing so is going to give me three times the absolute value of six X is equal to 12. Now I want to get rid of this three and in order to do that I'm gonna divide both sides of this equation by three. And that's going to leave me with the absolute value of six. X is equal to four. Now to solve for X I need to go ahead and open up this absolute value quantity And in order to do that I'm gonna have to set this equal to a positive and negative number. So doing so is going to give me six X is equal to four and six X is equal to negative for and I'm just going to solve for X in both equations. And in order to do that I'm gonna divide both sides of this equation by six. Doing so is going to give me X is equal to 4/6 and this is going to reduce two X is equal to 2/3. And that's gonna be our first solution for X. Now I'm going to solve the right hand side and in order to do that I'm gonna also divide both sides of this equation by six, and that's going to give me X is equal to negative 4/6, and that reduces to X is equal to negative 2/3. And that's going to be my other solution for X. So we have two solutions for X. In total we have X is equal to positive 2/3, and X is equal to negative 2/3. And since both of those are solutions, the solution to our problem is going to be a So I hope this video helps you in understanding how to solve this type of equation, and I'll go ahead and see you all in the next video.

Hide transcripts