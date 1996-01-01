College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
3. Functions and Graphs
Linear Functions and Slope
Model Data with Linear Functions and Make Predictions
Solve real world problems using slope and y-intercept
by LearnZillion
30 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Create appropriate linear relationships by graphing
by LearnZillion
20 views
Hide transcripts
Solve real world problems using slope and y-intercept
by LearnZillion
30 views
Hide transcripts
Create the appropriate linear relationship by using a table to find the intercepts
by LearnZillion
41 views
Hide transcripts
Linear Regression - Least Squares Criterion Part 1
by patrickJMT
29 views
Hide transcripts
Linear Regression - Least Squares Criterion Part 2
by patrickJMT
23 views
Hide transcripts
Finding a Mathematical Expression to Model a Situation - Basic Example
by patrickJMT
19 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.