6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
Problem 47b
In Exercises 41–70, use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log(2x + 5) - log x
