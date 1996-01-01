So this problem says to solve the following formula for the indicated variable. What does the formula describe? So we have the formula A equals L, times W. So we should know that this is actually the area of a rectangle where L. Is the length of a rectangle and W. Is the width of a rectangle. Let's go ahead and try and solve for L. Goh. Here we also have L. W. On one side and the other side. Let's go and divide both sides by W. I do that. I get L equals A over W. So the answer is this fine line W. Which is answer A. Alright. I hope that we solve the problem. Thank you for watching. Goodbye.

