Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Problem

In Exercises 35–54, solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? D = RT for R

Relevant Solution
clock
47s
Play a video:
So this problem says to solve the following formula for the indicated variable. What does the formula describe? So we have the formula A equals L, times W. So we should know that this is actually the area of a rectangle where L. Is the length of a rectangle and W. Is the width of a rectangle. Let's go ahead and try and solve for L. Goh. Here we also have L. W. On one side and the other side. Let's go and divide both sides by W. I do that. I get L equals A over W. So the answer is this fine line W. Which is answer A. Alright. I hope that we solve the problem. Thank you for watching. Goodbye.
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.