4. Polynomial Functions
Dividing Polynomials
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the quotient of the following polynomials by using synthetic division.
(x5 + 8x4 - 4x2 + 5x + 1) ÷ (x - 1)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x4 + 9x3 + 9x2 + 5x + 10 - 11/(x - 1)
B
x4 + 9x3 + 9x2 + 5x + 10 + 11/(x - 1)
C
x4 + 9x3 - 9x2 + 5x - 10 - 11x/(x - 1)
D
x4 - 9x3 + 9x2 - 5x + 10 + 11x/(x - 1)