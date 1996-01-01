2. Graphs of Equations
Lines
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The graph of a linear function is perpendicular to the line whose equation is 5x -f(x) = -5 and passes through (-2, 0). State the equation of this function in slope-intercept form.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Slope-intercept form x +5f(x) +2 = 0
B
Slope-intercept form f(x) = -(1/5)x +2/5
C
Slope-intercept form f(x) = (1/5)x +2/5
D
Slope-intercept form f(x) = -(1/5)x -2/5