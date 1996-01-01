2. Graphs of Equations
2. Graphs of Equations Lines
54PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a line defined by 2x + y = 7. Write equations (both in standard and slope-intercept form) of a line that is parallel to the given line and passes through (-4,2).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Standard form: 2x + y = -6; Slope-intercept form: y = -2x - 6
B
Standard form: 2x + y = 6; Slope-intercept form: y = -2x + 6
C
Standard form: -2x + y = -6; Slope-intercept form: y = 2x - 6
D
Standard form: -2x + y = 6; Slope-intercept form: y = 2x + 6