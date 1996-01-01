10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Arithmetic Sequences
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the first four terms and the last term. Also, evaluate the sum using the formula Sn = (n/2)(a1 + an).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
first four terms: 3, -2, -7, -12; last term: -162; sum: -2703
B
first four terms: 3, -2, -7, -12; last term: -162; sum: -2541
C
first four terms: 3, 11, 19, 27 ; last term: 162; sum: 2891
D
first four terms: 3, 11, 19, 31 ; last term: 164; sum: 2757