10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Arithmetic Sequences
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Enumerate the first five terms of the arithmetic sequence given the following values.
an = an - 1 - 0.8, a1 = 3.2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.4, 1.6, 0.8, 0, - 0.8
B
3.2, 2.6, 2.0, 1.4, 0.8
C
3.2, 2.4, 1.6, 0.8, 0
D
We need more information to solve this problem.