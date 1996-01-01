9. Conic Sections
The Parabola
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following equation is that of a parabola. Using its vertex and the direction in which it opens, solve for its domain and range, and tell if the given relation is a function or not.
x = - 8(y - 5)2 + 9
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Domain: (- ∞, 9], Range: (- ∞, ∞): Function
B
Domain: (- ∞, 9], Range: (- ∞, ∞): Not a function
C
Domain: (- ∞, ∞), Range: (- ∞, 9]: Function
D
Domain: (- ∞, ∞), Range: (- ∞, 9]: Not a function