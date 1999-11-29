2. Graphs of Equations
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the graph for the given function f and g in the same coordinate system and state the relation between both graphs.
f(x) = |2x|, g(x) = |2x| + 5
The graph of g is the same as the graph of f shifted 5 units upwards.
The graph of g is the same as the graph of f shifted 5 units downwards.
