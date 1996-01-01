3. Functions
Function Composition
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine (ƒ∘g)(x) for the given functions f(x) = 1/(x -16) and g(x) = 1/x. Also, find the domain of (ƒ∘g)(x).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(ƒ∘g)(x) = x/(1 -16x), Domain of ƒ∘g is (-∞, 0) ⋃ (0, 1/16) ⋃ (1/16, ∞)
B
(ƒ∘g)(x) = x/(1 -16x), Domain of ƒ∘g is (-∞, 1/16) ⋃ (1/16, ∞)
C
(ƒ∘g)(x) = x -16, Domain of ƒ∘g is (-∞ , 16) ⋃ (16, ∞)
D
(ƒ∘g)(x) = x -16, Domain of ƒ∘g is (-∞ , -16) ⋃ (-16, ∞)