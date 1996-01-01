1. Equations & Inequalities
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solve for the constant that must be added to the given binomial in order to make it a perfect square trinomial. Show the perfect square trinomial, and factor it.
x2 + 24x
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Constant: 12, Perfect Square Trinomial: x2 + 24x + 12, Factored Form: (x + 12)2
B
Constant: 256, Perfect Square Trinomial: x2 + 24x + 256, Factored Form: (x + 16)2
C
Constant: 144, Perfect Square Trinomial: x2 + 24x + 144, Factored Form: (x + 12)2
D
Constant: 12, Perfect Square Trinomial: x2 + 24x + 12, Factored Form: (x + 6)2