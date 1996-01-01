1. Equations & Inequalities
The Square Root Property
62PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two squares of unknown lengths and different sizes are compared. They cover a total area of 194 ft2, and the side of the larger square is 8 ft longer than the other. Work out the side lengths of these two squares.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5 ft and 13 ft
B
13 ft and 21 ft
C
15 ft and 23 ft
D
16 ft and 24 ft