8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solve the polynomial equation x4 - 5x3 - 49x2 + 125x + 600 = 0 to see if 8 is a solution using synthetic division.
From there, solve the resulting equation to complete the values of x.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x = {- 8, - 5, 5, 8}
B
x = {- 3, - 8, 5, 8}
C
x = {- 5, 3, 5, 8}
D
x = {- 3, - 5, 5, 8}