10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Mathematical Induction
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Prove that the given statement is true for every positive integer n. Use mathematical induction.
5 + 10 + 15 + ... + 5n = (5/2)n(n + 1).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The statement is false.
B
The statement is false because, upon induction, the equation becomes inconsistent.
C
The statement is true only for n = {1}.
D
The statement is true for all positive values of n.