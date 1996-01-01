6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
116PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the inverse of f(x) = e3x -5 +7. Also, provide the domain and range of the inverse.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f-1(x) = {ln(x -7) +5}/3; Domain: (7, ∞); Range: (-∞, ∞)
B
f-1(x) = {ln(x +7) +5}/3; Domain: (-7, ∞); Range: (-∞, ∞)
C
f-1(x) = {ln(x -7) +5}/3; Domain: (-∞, ∞); Range: (7, ∞)
D
f-1(x) = {ln(x +7) +5}/3; Domain: (-∞, ∞); Range: (-7, ∞)