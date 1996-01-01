3. Functions
Transformations
3. Functions Transformations
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the different transformations used to draw given graph using the graph of f(x) = |x|. Also, write the equation for the graph.
Write the different transformations used to draw given graph using the graph of f(x) = |x|. Also, write the equation for the graph.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reflected about the x-axis, shifted 3 units left and 5 units up, y = -|x + 3| + 5
B
Reflected about the y-axis, shifted 3 units left and 5 units up, y = -|x + 3| + 5
C
Reflected about the x-axis, shifted 3 units right and 5 units up, y = -|x + 3| + 5
D
Reflected about the x-axis, shifted 3 units left and 5 units down, y = -|x + 3| + 5