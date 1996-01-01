10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Probability
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Once in a year, a special superhuman gathers too much conductive power in such a way that the probability of lightning striking where she is situated is exponentially increased to 1/100. What is the probability of lightning striking her spot four times in a row?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.25%
B
1 × 10-6
C
1 × 10-8
D
1 × 10-10