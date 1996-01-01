10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Arithmetic Sequences
10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability Arithmetic Sequences
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the first four terms and the last term. Also, evaluate the sum using the formula Sn = (n/2)(a1 + an).
Identify the first four terms and the last term. Also, evaluate the sum using the formula Sn = (n/2)(a1 + an).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
first four terms: 9, 17, 24, 31; last term: 151; sum: 1657
B
first four terms: 9, 17, 24, 31; last term: 151; sum: 1745
C
first four terms: 9, 16, 23, 30; last term: 149; sum: 1723
D
first four terms: 9, 16, 23, 30; last term: 149; sum: 1659