4. Polynomial Functions
Dividing Polynomials
57PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find f(3). Write the coordinates of the respective point on the graph of the function f(x).
f(x) = x3 - 5x2 - 6x + 7
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-29; (3, -29)
B
29; (3, 29)
C
-43; (3, -43)
D
43; (3, 43)