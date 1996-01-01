0. Review of Algebra
Exponents
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
State the property used in the given statement. (Note that the given variable belongs to the set of all real numbers, ℝ)
(p - 73)(1/(p - 73)) = 1, if p -73 ≠ 0
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Commutative property
B
Associative property
C
Distributive property
D
Inverse property