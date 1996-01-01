5. Rational Functions
Asymptotes
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the given rational function and find vertical asymptotes and values of x corresponding to holes(if applicable).
f(x) = (x2 -49)/(x +7)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Vertical asymptote x = 7, Hole corresponding to x = -7
B
Vertical asymptote x = -7, Hole corresponding to x = 7
C
No vertical asymptote, Hole corresponding to x = -7
D
No vertical asymptote, Hole corresponding to x = 7