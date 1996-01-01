10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Mathematical Induction
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write Sk and Sk + 1 for the given statement Sn where n is any positive integer. Simplify Sk + 1 fully.
Sn: 2 is a factor of n2 + 3n.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Sk: 2 is a factor of k2 + 3k and Sk + 1: 2 is a factor of k2 + 2k + 4
B
Sk: 2 is a factor of k2 + k and Sk + 1: 2 is a factor of k2 + 5k + 4
C
Sk: 2 is a factor of k2 + 3k and Sk + 1: 2 is a factor of k2 + 3k + 4
D
Sk: 2 is a factor of k2 + 3k and Sk + 1: 2 is a factor of k2 + 5k + 4