10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Mathematical Induction
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write S1, S2 and S3 for the given statement Sn where n is any positive integer. Prove that the statements S1, S2 and S3 are true.
Sn: 2 + 4 + 6 + ... + 2n = n2 + n
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
S1 = 4, S2 = 6 and S3 = 10
B
S1 = 2, S2 = 4 and S3 = 6
C
S1 = 2, S2 = 6 and S3 = 10
D
S1 = 2, S2 = 6 and S3 = 12