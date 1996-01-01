10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Probability
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a non-standard dice that gives six equally likely results when it is rolled: 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12. Find out the probability of the outcomes being less than 9.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1/4
B
1/3
C
1/2
D
1