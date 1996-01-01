3. Functions
Function Composition
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solve for f(x + h), f(x + h) - f(x), and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h for the following function.
f(x) = -4x + 7
A
f(x + h) = -4x + 4h + 7, f(x + h) - f(x) = -4h, and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = -4
B
f(x + h) = -4x - 4h + 7, f(x + h) - f(x) = 4h, and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = -4
C
f(x + h) = -4x - 4h + 7, f(x + h) - f(x) = -4h, and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = -4
D
f(x + h) = -4x - 4h + 7, f(x + h) - f(x) = -4h, and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = 4