5. Rational Functions Asymptotes
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following function, write the equations for the vertical, horizontal or oblique asymptotes.
f(x) = (x2 - 5x - 13)/(4x2 - x - 18)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
VA: x = -2; HA: y = -1/4
B
VA: x = 9/4 and x = -2; HA: y = 1/4
C
VA: x = -2; HA: y = 1/4
D
VA: x = 9/4 and x = -2; OA: y = 1/4