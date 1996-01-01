2. Graphs of Equations
Lines
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the slope of the line passing through the following points:
(- 4, 7) and (- 1, 10)
Indicate if the line rises or falls or if it is horizontal or vertical.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
slope = 0, horizontal line
B
slope = 1, vertical line
C
slope = 1, the line rises
D
slope = - 1, the line falls