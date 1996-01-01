2. Graphs of Equations
Lines
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the equation of the line in slope-intercept and point-slope form using the given conditions. Point on the line (4, -1), perpendicular to the line x +3y -7 = 0
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Point-slope form: y +1 = 3(x -4); Slope-intercept form: y = 3x
B
Point-slope form: y +1 = 3(x -4); Slope-intercept form: y = 3x +10
C
Point-slope form: y +1 = 3(x -4); Slope-intercept form: y = 3x +13
D
Point-slope form: y +1 = 3(x -4); Slope-intercept form: y = 3x -13