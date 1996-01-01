10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Mathematical Induction
10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability Mathematical Induction
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Prove that the given statement is true for every positive integer n. Use mathematical induction.
1 · 4 + 2 · 5 + 3 · 8 + ... + n(n + 3) = n(n + 1)(n + 5)/3
Prove that the given statement is true for every positive integer n. Use mathematical induction.
1 · 4 + 2 · 5 + 3 · 8 + ... + n(n + 3) = n(n + 1)(n + 5)/3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The statement is false.
B
The statement is false because, upon induction, the equation becomes inconsistent.
C
The statement is true only for n = {1}.
D
The statement is true for all positive values of n.