5. Rational Functions
Asymptotes
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the given rational function and find vertical asymptotes and values of x corresponding to holes(if applicable).
f(x) = (x +3)/(x2 -2x -15)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Vertical asymptote x = -5, Hole corresponding to x = 3
B
Vertical asymptote x = -5, Hole corresponding to x = -3
C
Vertical asymptote x = 5, Hole corresponding to x = -3
D
No vertical asymptote