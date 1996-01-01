2. Graphs of Equations
Lines
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the slope of the line passing through the following points:
(- 7, - 2) and (1, - 18)
Indicate if the line rises or falls or if it is horizontal or vertical.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
slope = - 1/2, horizontal line
B
slope = 1/2, vertical line
C
slope = 2, the line rises
D
slope = - 2, the line falls