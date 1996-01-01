3. Functions
Function Composition
3. Functions Function Composition
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine (g∘ƒ)(x) for the given functions f(x) = √x and g(x) = 1/(x +64). Also find the domain of (g∘ƒ)(x).
Determine (g∘ƒ)(x) for the given functions f(x) = √x and g(x) = 1/(x +64). Also find the domain of (g∘ƒ)(x).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(g∘ƒ)(x) = 1/[(√x) +64], Domain of g∘ƒ is (0, ∞)
B
(g∘ƒ)(x) = 1/[(√x) +64], Domain of g∘ƒ is [0, ∞)
C
(g∘ƒ)(x) = 1/√(x +64), Domain of g∘ƒ is (-64, ∞)
D
(g∘ƒ)(x) = 1/√(x +64), Domain of g∘ƒ is [-64, ∞)