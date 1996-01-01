9. Conic Sections
The Parabola
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following equation is that of a parabola. Using its vertex and the direction in which it opens, solve for its domain and range, and tell if the given relation is a function or not.
y2 + 4y - x - 3 = 0
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Domain: (- 7, ∞), Range: (- ∞, ∞): Not a function
B
Domain: [- 7, ∞), Range: (- ∞, ∞): Not a function
C
Domain: (- ∞, ∞), Range: [- 7, ∞): Not a function
D
Domain: (- ∞, ∞), Range: (- 7, ∞): Not a function