10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a certain country, there are only two weathers - it's either sunny or rainy. Assuming that the probability of a day being rainy is 1/2, what is the probability that it will be sunny on eight successive days?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1/256
B
1/64
C
1/2
D
1/25