3. Functions Transformations
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the different transformations used to draw given graph using the graph of f(x) = √x. Also, write the equation for the graph.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Shifted 3 units right and 6 units down, y = -√(x + 3) - 6
B
Shifted 3 units right and 6 units up, y = -√(x + 3) - 6
C
Shifted 3 units left and 6 units up, y = -√(x + 3) - 6
D
Shifted 3 units left and 6 units down, y = √(x + 3) - 6