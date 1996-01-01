2. Graphs of Equations
Lines
61PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the given graph.
What is the average rate of change illustrated? And what does it mean?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Average Rate of Change = 0; There is an infinite increase in the number of spores spawned every day, therefore an uncontrolled environment.
B
Average Rate of Change = undefined; There is no increase in the number of spores spawned every day, therefore a controlled environment.
C
Average Rate of Change = undefined; There is an infinite increase in the number of spores spawned every day, therefore an uncontrolled environment.
D
Average Rate of Change = 0; There is no increase in the number of spores spawned every day, therefore a controlled environment.