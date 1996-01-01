4. Polynomial Functions
Quadratic Functions
4. Polynomial Functions Quadratic Functions
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Graph the quadratic function and find out the vertex, axis, domain, and range of the quadratic function.
h(x) = -6(x -7)2 +1
Graph the quadratic function and find out the vertex, axis, domain, and range of the quadratic function.
h(x) = -6(x -7)2 +1
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Domain : (-∞, ∞); Range: [1, ∞); Vertex: (-7, 1); Axis: x = -7
B
Domain : (-∞, ∞); Range: (-∞, 1]; Vertex: (7, 1); Axis: x = 7
C
Domain : (-∞, ∞); Range: (-∞, 1]; Vertex: (-7, 1); Axis: x = -7
D
Domain : (-∞, ∞); Range: [1, ∞); Vertex: (7, 1); Axis: x = 7