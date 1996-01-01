6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solve the following exponential equation. Give your answer in terms of natural logarithms and also give its decimal approximation (4 decimal places).
74x + 1 = 10x - 7
Solve the following exponential equation. Give your answer in terms of natural logarithms and also give its decimal approximation (4 decimal places).
74x + 1 = 10x - 7
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x = [- 7ln(10) - ln(7)]/[4ln(7) - ln(10)] = - 3.2957
B
x = [7ln(10) - ln(7)]/[4ln(7) - ln(10)] = 2.5857
C
x = ln(10/7) - 4/7 = - 0.2148
D
x = ln(70) - 7/4 = 2.4985