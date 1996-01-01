10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Mathematical Induction
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Prove that the following statement is true for each positive integer n.
1 + 9 + 92 + 93 + ... + 32n - 2 = (9n - 1)/8
Use Mathematical Induction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The statement is false.
B
The statement is false because upon induction, the equation becomes inconsistent.
C
The statement is true only for n = {1}.
D
The statement is true for all values of n.