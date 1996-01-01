10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Arithmetic Sequences
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Enumerate the first five terms of the arithmetic sequence given the following values.
an = an - 1 + 4, a1 = - 12
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
- 12, - 8, - 4, 0, 4
B
- 12, - 16, - 20, - 24, - 28
C
- 8, - 4, 0, 4, 8
D
We need more information to solve this problem.