4. Polynomial Functions
Quadratic Functions
Sketch the graph of the parabola defined by f(x)= - (x + 4)2 + 9 by using its vertex and intercepts. Identify the domain and range based from the drawn graph, and identify the equation for the axis of symmetry.
A
axis of symmetry: x=4, domain: set of all real numbers, range: (-∞,9]
B
axis of symmetry: x=4, domain: set of all real numbers, range: [9,+∞)
C
axis of symmetry: x=-4, domain: set of all real numbers, range: (-∞,9]
D
axis of symmetry: x=-4, domain: set of all real numbers, range: [9,+∞)