10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Probability
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A miniature Ferris wheel has twelve seats equidistant with one another along the wheel's circumference and has a shaft that points toward the north. At any given time after being spun, this object is designed so that a shaft always points to any of the twelve seats with a fair probability. These seats are labeled "A" to "L". Find the probability that the shaft points toward a seat labeled by a vowel letter or a letter from "A" through "F".
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1/2
B
7/12
C
2/3
D
3/4